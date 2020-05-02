Broome County: New COVID-19 case at local restaurant, potential exposure on Greyhound

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Executive's Office reported a new coronavirus case regarding a local restaurant employee and a Greyhound bus from New York City to Syracuse that might have been exposed to the virus on Saturday.

The Broome County Health Department reports that an employee of the Greek House Restaurant at 623 Main St. in Johnson City has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department asks any individuals who were in the restaurant on April 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to quarantine and contact their health care provider if they develop symptoms.

They also say the 14-day incubation period for the infected individual will be over on Friday, May 8. The health department says the individual has not worked since Monday, April 24 and was asymptomatic.

The county health department says that passengers on a Greyhound bus that left Port Authority in New York City at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27, and arrived in Syracuse at approximately 7:40 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

County officials advise any individuals from Broome County who rode that bus to contact the Broome County Health Department at (607) 778-2802.

They also say that Greyhound Lines have still agreed to not stop in Broome County during this pandemic as per Jason Garnar's request.

Broome County will continue to provide updated COVID-19 numbers on their website.

