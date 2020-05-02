Chenango County provides COVID-19 update with important reminders

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department gave an update on the coronavirus, including a reminder to all residents regarding routine health care needs on Saturday.

The health department reports a total of 99 positive cases, 46 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 6 individuals in precautionary quarantine. They also say there are six active hospitalizations, 73 recoveries, and four deaths.

The health department says the county has administered 810 total tests.

Additionally, the county health department released a statement reminding all residents to seek proper medical care when needed. They say residents should still contact their provider if they have urgent healthcare needs.

The health department also wants to remind residents that there are many measures in place for individuals who are not dealing with COVID-19 to safely see their provider. They also say that regular check-ups are important, and individuals should still attend those appointments.

For more information call or visit these resources online:

Bassett COVID-19 hotline 607-547-5555

https://www.bassett.org/covid-19

UHS phone line 607-763-5555

https://www.nyuhs.org/about-us/whats-new/2020/covid-19-information/

NYS COVID-19 hotline 1-888-364-3065

Upstate University Hospital CYN triage line 315-464-3979