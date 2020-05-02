Cuomo: State is distributing $25 million to food banks, $1.1 million to Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state is distributing $25 million to food banks on Saturday.

In a press conference, Governor Cuomo announced they will be distributing $25 million across the state to food banks through their Nourish New York initiative.

Cuomo said the Southern Tier will receive $1.1 million. The rest of the distribution list is as follows:

New York City Region: $11 million

Westchester Region: $1 million

Long Island Region: $1.6 million

Capital/Hudson Valley Region (includes portion of North Country and Mohawk Valley): $4.4 million

Central NY Region (includes portion of North Country and Mohawk Valley): $2.2 million

Western New York Region: $2.1 million

Finger Lakes Region (includes portion of Southern Tier): $1.7 million

Governor Cuomo also announced the results of the antibody testing study of 15,000 people in the state conducted the past two weeks.

Cuomo said the results show 12.3% have the coronavirus antibodies. This study tested individuals at grocery stores and community centers. Cuomo said of the individuals tested, 11.5% of women and 13.1% of men tested positive for the antibodies.

Governor Cuomo also said the state will distribute over seven million additional cloth masks to essential workers and vulnerable individuals. He gave a list detailing where masks will go:

500,000 for NYCHA residents

500,000 for farmworkers

1 million for vulnerable populations, including the mental health and developmentally disabled communities

500,000 for homeless shelters

2 million for elderly New Yorkers and nursing homes

1 million for faith-based organizations and food banks

2 million for grocery stores, supermarkets and food delivery workers

