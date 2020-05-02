Elderwood at Waverly introduces automated calling system for families of residents

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- Elderwood at Waverly announced they will be introducing an automated calling system on Monday, May 4.

Elderwood said this calling system will provide updates for families of residents as conditions change at the facility. They say this system is only available for families of residents and is integrated with their electronic medical records.

Elderwood says this new system will allow the facility to comply with strict guidelines made by New York State and The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). To comply with these regulations, Elderwood says all family members will receive an automated message when:

"There is a first case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident at our facility

Each time there is a death due to COVID-19 related illness

Each time there are three or more potential cases subject to testing or monitoring within a three-day span

Each time there is a subsequent confirmed diagnosis or death related to COVID-19"

For more information, visit their website.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.