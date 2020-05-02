Mental health help for health care workers

(WBNG) -- Local hospitals in our area are not only helping take care of the community during the coronavirus crisis but also making sure the mental health of their employees is looked after.

Dr. Michael Lavin is the Director of Psychiatry at Lourdes Hospital and understands the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of healthcare workers.

"Medical people are people too," Dr. Lavin said. "They have not only the stress that all of us are going through, but also being on the front lines, trying to help other people who are suffering really can take a toll."

Dr. Lavin said Lourdes has resources to help workers, such as their Employee Assistance Program and others to help keep their employees fresh.

Additionally, UHS has also made similar strides, establishing a Staff Resilience Program, which gives employees free, confidential counseling.

Through the program, two lines have been established: one for mental health issues and another for those trying to cope with anxiety and distress.

So as the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis lingers on people's minds, Dr. Lavin emphasizing one point.

"There is no good health without having good mental health as part of that."

