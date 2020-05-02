Pennsylvania releases COVID-19 update with report on health care workers

HARRISBURG, Pa (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department gave a statewide update on the coronavirus on Saturday.

The health department reports 1,334 additional positive cases, which brings the statewide total to 48,305. They also say there are 64 additional deaths, bringing the total to 2,418

The health department reports 187,071 negative tests to date. They have provided an age breakdown of the patients who have tested positive. The breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12

1% are aged 13-18

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64

Nearly 27% are aged 65 or older

The health department has provided a report on nursing and personal care homes in the state. They say there are 8,827 cases among residents and 1,148 among employees. That makes a total of 9,975 in 478 different facilities.

The health department says that of the statewide total deaths, 1,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Additionally, they say approximately 2,989 of the total positive cases are health care workers.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for AlertPA, which is a notification system for health, weather, and coronavirus updates. Residents can sign up online at this link.

