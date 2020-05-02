River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.

* Until further notice.

* At 6 AM Saturday the stage was 384.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will remain near 384.0 feet.

* Impact…At 384.0 feet…Flooding impacts Stewart Park and Allan H. Treman

State Park. Water will impact the Titus Towers area along Route 13. About 15

houses near the lake shore in Ulysses, Trumansburg and lansing areas may

flood.

&&