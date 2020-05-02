Sign of appreciation: Local families launch Project Gratitude to thank frontline workers, raise money for hunger

(WBNG) -- Three local families are hoping to blanket the Southern Tier with lawn signs thanking essential workers for the sacrifices they make on behalf of the community, while using the proceeds to provide food for those in need.

"Hopefully by showing our gratitude, we can make them smile and keep them motivated knowing we're all behind them," said co-founder Felicia Moreria of Endicott.

"The essential workers on their way to work get to see them and understand the appreciation the community feels for their sacrifice every day," added co-founder Stacey Webb of Apalachin.

The signs are part of a local effort to join a national movement selling yard signs thanking essential workers while giving the proceeds to a local charity.

Locally, it's called Project Gratitude 2020, and proceeds go to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Moreria says she first saw the idea on a news report and got friends Stacey Webb and Jodie Zevan of Owego on board right away.

"I just thought this is such a cool concept and a cool idea, and I think we can bring that here, and I'd love to do that," she said.

Organizers say the good that comes from the signs is very much two-fold.

"The sign cost is twenty dollars. We do a hands-free delivery with all proceeds benefiting The Food Bank of the Southern Tier," Webb said. "Anything over that twenty dollars goes into our bucket fund where we can do random acts of kindness for essential workers, partner with other local organizations."

Moreria, Webb, and Zevan say they have raised more than two-thousand dollars in just the first four days. They say that two-thousand dollars is enough to purchase six-thousand meals.

And they stress that they aren't done yet.

"As word gets spread around, we hope that we can blanket the community with these signs. We'd love to be able to go take walks or go for a drive with our families and see these signs," Moreria said.

If you'd like to get involved you can visit the groups' website or their Facebook page to order a sign.