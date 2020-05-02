Tru by Hilton Vestal offering rooms to frontline medical workers

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Tru by Hilton Vestal is teaming up with American Express to offer free rooms to medical professionals who are working on the front lines.

Kristen Fata, General Manager of Tru by Hilton Vestal says the idea is to give front line workers a place to self isolate, keeping their families safe during the pandemic.

"It's about being a contributing member of the communities we serve and this is one of the easiest ways for us to do that and we're really proud of that fact," she said.

Fata tells 12 News Hilton is also offering discounted rates to essential workers who are not a part of the medical field.