105 years young: Woman gets parade instead of party

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- For her 105th birthday, local woman Mary Tchir wanted some simple things: a nice, sunny day and to play bingo out in her community.

But with COVID-19 changing the way celebrations are done in our area, her family, friends, and even first responders had a different idea.

Cars, New York State Police vehicles and even firetrucks from the Union Center Fire Company drove through her neighborhood, honking, beeping and cheering for Tchir on her big day.

"It was very, very special," Tchir's son Dennis said. "There isn't a lot that we can do socially, but this makes it real special and it just shows that there's a lot of people that care."

Her other son, Joseph, was very appreciative that people helped bring his mother some joy on her birthday given the circumstances.

"She's kind of locked in where she can't go to Bingo and she was going twice a week," he said.

Tchir also received an official citation from Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, declaring today, May 3, 2020, Mary Tchir Day.

"It's very, very unique, to be honest with you, that came out of the blue," Joseph added.