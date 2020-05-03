Cuomo announces multi-state agreement to develop supply chain for PPE and medical equipment

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he and six other governors have created a multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for medical equipment and PPE on Sunday.

Governor Cuomo made this announcement at a press conference Sunday. He is working with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Delaware Governor John Carney, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Barker.

Cuomo said that each of the states will continue to work with the federal government but will also work with each other to determine the region's need for medical supplies. He said once they figure out the demand, they will be able to reduce the cost and stabilize the supply chain.

Cuomo said each of the states will coordinate policies on what supplies local governments should have for First Responders and if there are any requirements of PPE for non-profits and private sectors.

He said states will then find suppliers within the U.S., region, or state who can meet demands for the next three months. Cuomo said that one of the goals of this is to promote regional economic development.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo said that states are discussing how they can collectively use emerging technologies such as 3D printers for an alternative method to produce supplies.

