Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Chenango and Tioga counties

(WBNG) -- The following is updated coronavirus information from Chenango and Tioga counties.

Tioga County:

103 positive cases

32 recoveries

14 deaths

74 individuals in mandatory quarantine

One individual in precautionary quarantine

Chenango County

99 positive cases

73 recoveries

Four deaths

43 individuals in mandatory quarantine

Four individuals in precautionary quarantine

six active hospitalizations

