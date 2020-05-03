Ross Park Zoo asking the community for help

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With the Ross Park Zoo closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff are asking for your help to make sure the more than 170 animals at the zoo continue to receive the care they need.

Staff says revenue generated by visitors coming through the gates purchasing souvenirs and taking classes is what pays for animal care at the zoo. Without any of that money coming in, the zoo has set up an emergency fund to help provide for the more than 100 animals that call the zoo home.

"Without the support of our community we wouldn't be able to do what we do. We are a part of over twenty species survival plans, so those include endangered animals from all over the world," said Rachel Peppard, Visitor and Member Services Manager for the Ross Park Zoo.

Peppard says the zoo is also partnering with Marilu's Catering to offer a Mother's Day Meal Deal featuring a chicken parmesan dinner and a free admission pass for when the zoo reopens. You can sign up for a meal by clicking here.

If you'd like to donate to the zoo's emergency fund, you can do so by clicking here.