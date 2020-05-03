The Pennsylvania Health Department releases COVID-19 update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department gave an update on statewide coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

The health department reports an additional 962 positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 49,267. They also say there are 26 additional deaths, which brings the total to 2,444.

The state reports that 191,374 individuals have tested negative to date. They have provided a breakdown of the individuals who have tested positive. The breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% aged 0-4

Nearly 1% aged 5-12

1% aged 13-18

Nearly 6% aged 19-24

Nearly 38% aged 25-49

Nearly 27% aged 50-64

Nearly 27% aged 65 or older

The health department has also provided an update on nursing and personal care homes in the state. They say there are 9,122 cases among residents and 1,194 among employees. That makes a total of 10,316 positive cases at 492 different facilities.

Additionally, the health department has given an update on the number of health care workers in the state who have tested positive. They say there are approximately 3,031 health care workers who have tested positive for the virus.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for AlertPA, which is a notification system for health, weather, and coronavirus updates. Residents can sign up online at this link.

For statewide updates on the coronavirus, visit pa.gov.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.