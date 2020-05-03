Underground Baker delivers “COVID cakes” in unique way

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Danielle Claudia is the owner of the Underground Baker and had to get creative when COVID-19 started to shut down local businesses.

"I saw a bunch of the birthday car parades going by and I said I wonder if those people need a cake," said Claudia.

Claudia calls them "COVID cakes." She put the idea on Facebook and the response was overwhelming.

"The orders just started coming in, and it's been over two weeks, and I have over 100 orders right now."

The bakery, which has been in business since 2011, makes these COVID cakes for all different occasions.

"Graduations, we're doing mothers day this weekend," said Claudia.

Claudia offers a delivery process as unique as you could imagine.

"We put on tutu's and crazy costumes. We show up to the house with music blaring, honking, we jump out of the car wearing face masks and gloves, and we run out of the car and present the person with the cake."

It is a business opportunity she never saw coming.

"I just had a woman the other day, she fell to the ground because she was so happy and surprised."

Underground Bakery is operating with the glass half full.

"It's just been overwhelming, just the support and the comments it's just more than I imagined."

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.