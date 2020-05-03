Wouldn’t it be great if Sunday’s warmth lasted?

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cool. Wind: NW 2-7 Low: 41-46

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of some scattered showers. Breezy and much cooler. Wind: NW 7-14G25 High: 44-48

Monday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Frost or freeze. Protect any sensitive vegetation. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 25-31

Forecast Discussion:

A seasonably chilly night is ahead under partly cloudy to clear skies. Lows range in the low to mid 40s.

Monday, unfortunately, will be much colder. Highs will stay in the upper 40s and struggle mightily to hit 50. It will be breezy, too, making it feel even colder. Monday night looks partly cloudy to clear and cold. Although we are not officially in our growing season yet, if you jumped early and planted temperatures sensitive vegetation, you may want to consider covering it. Frost or freeze conditions are likely.

Tuesday looks pleasant with sun and clouds. Highs climb to around 50; still well below average for this time of year. The average high is 62 degrees for May 4. Sun and clouds return Tuesday with highs around 50.

Wednesday through Sunday feature much below average temperatures. A trough of low pressure, and unseasonably cold air above our heads will work in unison to keep mainly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through the period. Friday through Sunday brings a lot of dry time, but there should be some daily afternoon rain, and perhaps highest elevation mixed, or wet snow flakes.