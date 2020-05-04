A chilly forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05” 20% High 50 (46-52) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy, cold. Low 30 (26-32) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 52 (48-54) Wind NW 10-20 mph

As a low moves out over the Atlantic and a cold front comes through, a brisk northwest wind will develop. This is going to tap into some chilly air. In fact, for the remainder of the 7 day forecast, the wind will be from the northwest or west. This will give us a cold forecast. We'll be breezy and cold tonight with lows near 30.

We'll have mostly sunny skies Tuesday, but that sunshine won't help us much with a high near 50. Mostly clear skies and light winds will drop our low to freezing Tuesday night.

More of the same for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

A series of lows and fronts will give us clouds and mixed showers for the remainder of the forecast. These won't be big precipitation makers, but they will give us some colder weather.

