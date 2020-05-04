Drive up and get your dairy

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) - If you're concerned about going to the grocery store and exposing yourself to coronavirus, three different agencies in Tioga County are offering help Tuesday.

The Tioga County Farm Bureau, Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group, and Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide free milk and other dairy products Tuesday, May 5 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.

Volunteers will provide two gallons of milk and one bag of yogurt and sour cream to each vehicle. The giveaway begins at 11:30 a.m.

The giveaway will be held at the Elm Street entrance. You will see signs that will help direct traffic as you enter the grounds. You are urged to stay in your vehicle.

You can also donate at the event in order to help others.

The Chenango Forks School District held a similar event in late April.