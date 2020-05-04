Garnar: Broome County Correctional Facility no longer COVID-19 hotspot, other updates

Broome County May 4 coronavirus update:

Hotspots and COVID-19 isolated housing:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the Broome County Correctional Facility is no longer considered to be a COVID-19 hotspot.

The facility was one of four identified hotspots in the county. The other three include: Susquehanna Nursing Home, United Methodist Hilltop Campus and the Vestal Rehabilitation Park and Nursing Center.

Garnar also announced SUNY Broome is housing one person who is sick with COVID-19.

The county executive says SUNY Broome was designated to be an isolation home for people who are affected with the disease, but did not have the ability to self-isolate.

It was not needed until May 4.

The infected person is isolated and on their own floor, he says.

Coronavirus numbers:

Garnar announced 206 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Broome County. There are 105 active cases of the virus.

22 people have died.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.

Garnar says due to the large number of people tested for the virus, the county can no longer keep track of how many cases are pending.

On Friday, Binghamton University opened up to a COVID-19 testing spot for essential employees.

Test are administered by appointment only. To set up an appointment, call 888-364-3065.

Reopening:

Garnar says Broome County is working with regional partners to reopen.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York On-Pause will expire May 15, but regions will need to meet certain criteria in order to do so.

For more information, click here.