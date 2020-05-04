Greene Alliance Church dishes out COVID-19 help

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Greene native, Shana Hall, says once she saw the affects the coronavirus was having on her community, she wanted to make a difference.

Hall's idea was to give anyone in the community who has been affected by Covid a free meal twice a week.

"We started canvasing and asking for donations and and within two days we had over one thousand dollars that was donated from the community," Hall told 12 News.

The Greene Community on board and Greene Alliance Church put together a strong group of volunteers.

"Hasn't everybody been affected?" asks Greene Alliance Church Pastor Jeff Cutting. "So in essence it's everybody."

The church has been able to give to others during their most difficult time.

Cutting says food has been given out at least twice a week. It's one month since they handed out their first meal.

"We try to prepare a nutritious meal with a protein, a grain, a fruit and a vegetable," Hall says.

Hall's idea has taken off more than she could have imagined.

"I had an idea that it would be grow but I just didn't know how far, it's tripled since we handed out our first meal," she says.

No matter how much each person has been affected by the virus, this idea has surely made a difference in their lives.

Hall said the work is beyond anything she "could have imagined."

"It's about what God is doing through us and how we can share that love through our community," says Cutting.

