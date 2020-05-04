How contact tracing works

(WBNG) -- As local health departments monitor the health of their counties, one of the most important jobs has grown exponentially in size.

The contact tracing team at the Broome County Health Department has grown from three people to thirty as the response to the coronavirus has adapted. County Executive Jason Garnar told 12 News last Thursday his goal is to increase the team to sixty members in order to meet Governor Andrew Cuomo's criteria to reopen the region.

Nurse Marian Hollander is one of a number of nurses at the health department who have been added to the contact tracing team, and she said her primary focus was to prepare for the virus before it arrived in the Southern Tier.

"Finding out where it was when it first started out in the United States, and what was it going to mean for us, and as numbers started going up, where it spread in the country, we knew we had to start learning as much as we could about it," Hollander told 12 News Monday.

Hollander said while it's a lengthy process, contact tracing is essentially finding out who may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. This includes interviewing the patient to find out where they've been, and how much time they spent with people.

Hollander stressed a 'contact' is someone you spent ten minutes or more together while less than six feet apart. In the case of someone being in a public place such as a grocery store or gas station, Hollander said if the department felt it was necessary, it would put out a public statement warning people of a potential exposure.