“I really couldn’t have expected what I was walking into”: new doctor shares his experience of working on pandemic front lines

(WBNG) -- 12 News interviewed Anthony Schramm when he had to graduate from Stony Brook University Medicine early to work on the front lines of the pandemic and now we're hearing how his experience has been so far.

26-year-old Anthony Schramm was ready to enjoy his time as a soon-to-be graduate of Stony Brook Medicine and about to jump into his latest set of training. However, when the pandemic hit, he jumped into action by graduating early and volunteering to work at Stony Brook Hospital in early April.

Since then, he says it's been quite the journey, with a lot of good and bad days.

"I knew I was going to be challenged physically, emotionally with a lot of illness and death, but these are very ill patients and I think going into it, I really couldn't have expected what I was walking into," said Schramm.

Anthony says in addition to the long days and the high volume of patients, what's been really eye-opening to him is how the coronavirus is affecting multiple parts of the body and affecting some younger patients.

"Coronavirus isn't only affecting the lungs, like we're so used to hearing, it's affecting all organ systems," said Schramm. "But really surprisingly, young patients with no previous illnesses are coming into the hospital with respiratory failure due to the virus."

He says it's a challenge he is not facing alone, with his family staying in contact with him, his coworkers alongside him at the hospital, and the community showing support through food donations and encouraging messages.

Schramm will soon be completing his full five weeks working at Stony Brook Hospital.