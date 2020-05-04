Local Subway helps front line workers

VESTAL (WBNG)- One local Subway is planning to give away free meals for front line workers this week.

The manager from the subway at Four Corner's 160 Vestal Parkway says that on this coming Wednesday, May 6, from 4-8 p.m. they will be giving away free subs for all hospital workers, clinic staff and emergency workers.

They say you can place your order ahead of time and it is preferred you do so, because it will make the pick-up time quicker.

All you have to do is present your employee badge when you go to pick up your meal and it is free for workers, and family members as well, as long as they live under the same roof.