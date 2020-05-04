New York On-Pause Plan to expire May 15

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the New York On-Pause Plan will expire May 15 for regions that meet reopening criteria.

Some regions of New York are closer to reopening than others.



Currently, no region meets all the requirements necessary to reopen safely and securely.



There is a lot of work to do. pic.twitter.com/OWaKHUeUUa — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 4, 2020

Reopening criteria includes:

14-day decline in hospitalizations or under 15 new hospitalizations (three-day average)

14-day decline in hospital deaths or fewer than five deaths (three-day average)

New hospitalizations under two per 100,00 residents (three-day rolling average)

Share of total hospital beds must not be lower than 30 percent

Share of ICU beds available must not be lower than 30 percent

30 per 1,000 residents tested monthly (7-day average of new tests per day)

Must have 30 contact tracers per 100,000 people

Additionally, regions that do reopen will need to reopen in four phases.

Phase One is the reopening of manufacturing, construction and some retails location. Retail locations must offer curbside pick-up.

Phase Two is the reopening of professional services, finance and insurance, retail, administrative support and real estate/rental leasing.

Phase Three is the opening of restaurants, food services and hotels.

Phase Four is the reopening of arts, entertainment, recreation and education.

Phase One will begin May 15. Dates for other phases were not announced.

Cuomo also announced Monday the number of new COVID-19 cases is the state continues to decline.