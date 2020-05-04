Nothing really spring-like in our forecast

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy early. Turning partly cloudy toward morning. Frost or freeze likely. Protect sensitive vegetation. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 26-33

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to sunny and chilly. Wind: NW 7-12 High: 48-53

Tuesday Night: High cloud and still unseasonably cold. Wind: Light Low: 29-33

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be unseasonably cold. Clouds linger early, but a clearing trend is expected through the night. Although we are not officially in our growing season yet, if you jumped early and planted temperatures sensitive vegetation, you may want to consider covering it. Frost or freeze conditions are likely. Overnight lows range in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday looks pleasant with partly cloudy to sunny conditions. Highs climb to around 50; still well below average for this time of year. The average high is 62 degrees for May 5. Sun and clouds return Tuesday with highs around 51.

Wednesday through Sunday feature much below average temperatures. A trough of low pressure, and unseasonably cold air above our heads will work in unison to keep mainly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through the period. Friday through Sunday brings a lot of dry time, but there should be some daily afternoon rain, and perhaps highest elevation mixed, or wet snow flakes. The chance of rain is 40% later in the day Wednesday, 20% early in the day Thursday, 30% Friday and 40% Saturday. There is an early indication of some minor accumulations later this week into the weekend so continue to monitor the forecast and we’ll keep you up to date. Mothers Day will be cold with highs in the mid 40s. Some flakes are possible, then, too.