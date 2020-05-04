School closures leave teachers emotional

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- Teachers across New York State are grappling with the news they won't be returning to the classroom at any point this academic year.

Maine-Endwell Senior High teacher and New York state Teacher of the Year, Rachel Murat said Friday's announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo was difficult to process over the weekend, calling it a "crushing blow."

"It was very emotional for me," said Murat, "because I really miss being around my students and having the life they bring to my classroom."

School has been closed for nearly two months, and distance learning continues to be an adjustment on both sides of the screen. "It's just hard, for them [students], as well as the staff that's at the school," says Murat.

Murat says some aspects have gotten easier, and more than ever, she's doing more than just teaching her lesson plans.

"The mental health aspect, has really hit home. and that's been our number one concern is making sure the kids are okay," she says/

Murat says when school (hopefully) returns in the fall, there will be new adjustments to make. "Unfortunately I don't think we can necessarily go exactly back to what we were doing."

As for the curriculum changing, Murat said "there's definitely going to be gaps. Especially in the elementary school, there's going to be a larger summer slide so we absolutely are going to have to adjust our curriculum."

When school can return, Murat said she is most looking forward to her classroom being full of life, and is leaving her students with some advice for the time being.

"If this is the worst thing that happened all day, it's going to be a great day, and this is obviously something that is very impactful for our students and our families but I know we can get past it and move on and get back to the plans we did have."

This is a week to celebrate teachers, as today kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week!

