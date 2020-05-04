The Ross Park Zoo Mother’s Day meal fundraiser

(WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo has teamed up with Marilu's Catering to offer a Mother's Day meal fundraiser.

This Sunday from 12:00p.m. to 2:00 p.m., they are offering a chicken parmesan and pasta available for pick-up to support the zoo as it's currently closed due to COVID-19.

"It's a perfect way to support the zoo," Rachel Peppard, the Visitor Services Manager says. "We don't have a lot of revenue coming in right now. Definitely order your Mom a dinner and you can deliver it to her."

The Ross Park Zoo is also offering animal adoptions, memberships and gift cards to use when they're back open. As they follow CDC guideines, they are always working on new content for their online platform, ZooU, and highlighting animals for their "animal spotlight."

For more information, visit their website, or find their event on Facebook by searching "Mother's Day Meal Special".