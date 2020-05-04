Town of union seeks comment from public for $750,000 award

(WBNG) -- The town of Union is looking to hear from community members about COVID-19-related needs through a virtual public hearing.

Through the CARES Act, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, awarded $753,736 in coronavirus relief to the town of Union.

The virtual hearing on these funds will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Community members will cable to listen in on the meeting then. A URL to the livestream will be made available on the town of Union's website 72-hours before it begins.

Comments for the hearing can be emailed to szubalsky@townofunion.com or mailed to 3111 E. Main St. Endwell.

If you do not have internet access, you can contact the planning department at 607-786-2977 for more information.

The town of Union will vote to receive and administer the funding immediately after the hearing.