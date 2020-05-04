Union-Endicott mother organizes big thanks for district’s food service workers

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- One Union-Endicott mother organized a major thank you Monday for food service workers in her son's school district.

Jessica Bronson's son is wrapping up an unusual 9th grade year at Union-Endicott High School along with many others.

In the midst of the coronavirus chaos, however, she wanted to show her appreciation for the Union-Endicott food service employees who work each week to feed children through the BOCES meal program.

"If it wasn't for these schools feeding our children, who knows where we'd be?" Bronson explained.

The pandemic, however, isn't the only hardship Bronson is dealing with, she's also fighting cancer.

However, her diagnosis didn't stop her from organizing a a whole menu of gifts for employees from the community including food, flowers, gift cards and dozens of encouraging signs.

Longtime district employee Josie Henningsen says for her staff, it's really nice to be noticed.

"They love knowing that the support is there for them, and that people do care, and they're just excited, they're excited that people haven't forgotten about them," she said.

A feeling echoed by employee Tina Robinson, saying, "I really appreciate that people take the time to appreciate us."

For Bronson, the help of the food service workers even brings a tear to her eye.

"Being a single mom is not easy, and it makes it a little bit easier knowing that I can get food for my son," she explained.

A day that brought joy not just to others, but her, too, "it feels really good to give back."

Bronson organized gifts at several BOCES meal pick-up sites in the Union-Endicott district.

She hopes other district communities catch on to her idea.