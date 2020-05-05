80 foot tall fallen tree brings neighbors together

BAINBRIDGE (WBNG) - On a windy spring day, a tree in Frank Johnson's Bainbridge neighborhood fell on the roof of a nearby home causing significant damage.

The tree caused significant damage to the house and completely destroyed the garage.

"I drove by my neighbors house and I saw this enormous tree sticking out of it," Johnson told 12 News. "We estimated that the tree itself from where it broke to the top of it was in and around 80 feet long."

The house was occupied by a couple, both in their 70's. Neither wanted abandon the home.

"We would have had to tie them to a team of horses to get them out of that house, it just wasn't going to happen so we made due," Johnson says, describing how he'd get the couple to leave.

So Johnson thought outside the box to come up with an idea to save his neighbor's home.

Johnson started a gofundme.

"Within 24 hours we had met our 5,000 dollar goal and then exceeded it," Johnson says.

The tree was removed within days and they are now onto phase two using the money donated, getting the roof fixed.

"It's more important now just to get the roof done so they have a safe home they can rest their head in," Johnson says.

He says the Bainbridge community stepped up to help one of their own

"I have to feel good that we're doing the right thing and that our community is doing the right thing," he says.

