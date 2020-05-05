All Seasons Sportsmen Expo canceled

WALTON (WBNG)- The 3rd annual All Seasons Sportsmen Expo in Walton has been canceled for this year.

In a Facebook post, the organizers say that due to the coronavirus pandemic they have to cancel this years event originally scheduled for May 30th.

The event typically holds several outdoor and sportsmen-focused vendors along with seminars and workshops at the Delaware County fairgrounds.

Organizers say if you have made a payment to the Walton Chamber of Commerce for sponsorship, or to be a vendor, you will receive a refund check soon.

They say that if anyone has any questions, to message the Expo or send them an email at: sportsmensexpowalton@gmail.com.