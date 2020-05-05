B.C. Transit receives $10.7 million in federal emergency funding

(WBNG) -- Senators Charles Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced $10.7 million in funding for the Broome County Department of Transportation Tuesday.

The emergency funding is part of the CARES Act.

In a statement sent to 12 News, the government leaders say its important transportation in the county remains stable.

“As upstate communities like Broome County battle the coronavirus pandemic, it’s imperative that they get all the federal tools they need to respond and recover,” said Senator Schumer.

“With New Yorkers in Broome County facing economic hardship from the COVID-19 outbreak, this funding will ensure that our riders can get where they need to go," Said Senator Gillibrand.

“Public transportation is essential to keeping our local economies moving,” Congressman Brindisi said.

The three leaders say they will continue to ensure Broome County receives the funding it needs as the pandemic lingers.