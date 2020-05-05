Binghamton Housing Authority receives over $338,000 in COVID-19 funding

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced housing authorities in the state's 22nd district have received more than $1 million in grants through the CARES Act.

The Binghamton Housing Authority is receiving $338,859.

Brindisi says the funding will help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping prepare, prevent and respond to an outbreak.

"Whether it is housing assistance, small business loans, relief for rural hospitals, or delivering critical protective gear, it is more important than ever that we realize we are all in this fight together," he says.

Listed below is a breakdown of other housing authorities receiving funding: