Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Dos Rios

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Cinco De Mayo has a different feel this year with the ongoing health crisis around COVID-19, however you can still celebrate with a local restaurant.

Dos Rios Cantina in downtown Binghamton is rolling with the punches as the health crisis developed, moving their operation to take out and delivery.

The restaurant offers a variety of take out options like taco and burrito packages as well as a 128 oz margarita.

They even offer a delivery option for their birthday package.

"We started doing this thing where we bring a cake with sparklers and a boombox and we sing and dance for you at your door, socially distanced of course, and people are loving it!" said Jordan Rindgen the Owner of Dos Rios.

Dos Rios offers delivery options through apps like Door Dash or you can call the restaurant for their very own delivery service.

You can even email them an order at orders@dosrioscantina.com, delivery stops at 9pm.