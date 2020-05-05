Connecting Farms to Food Banks

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- New York State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference on Tuesday to introduce new legislation to connect farms directly to food banks.

The food bank access to farm fresh produce act will provide needed support to food banks serving a surge of jobless Americans while also supporting struggling farmers who lack buyers for their produce.

"For struggling families a bag of groceries is more than just a bag of groceries... It's a lifeline, for farmers on a financial brink these orders will also be a lifeline." said Senator Gillibrand.

This act is an amendment of the Specialty Crops Competitiveness Act of 2004, providing $8 billion of block grants to the top vegetable and fruit producing states in the country.

These states will then give out the grant funding to food banks and other food access networks in order to buy fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers.

The grant funding will also cover food bank operational needs.