Cuomo says economic re-openings must consider human costs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the national debate over when to re-open outbreak-ravaged economies boils down to the value placed on people's lives.

The Democratic governor made the argument as political pressure intensifies to relax outbreak-fighting restrictions keeping people at home and off the job.

As other states begin lifting restrictions, Cuomo has opted for a slower approach that will allow parts of the state to phase in economic activity later this month if they meet and maintain a series of benchmarks.

Cuomo claims his plan avoids the trade-off between economic and human costs because it will be controlled by officials constantly monitoring fatalities and hospitalizations.