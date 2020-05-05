Dunkin’ to help front line workers

(WBNG)- All Dunkin' locations are honoring all healthcare workers on National Nurses Day, Wednesday May 6.

In a press release sent from Dunkin' they say all locations will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers while supplies last.

They also are giving away a $200,000 grant to support healthcare workers experiencing trauma, and continuing various initiatives to give back to healthcare workers across the country.

In a statement from the Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager, Eric Stensland, he said,

“As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the front lines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running.”