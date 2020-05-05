Farmers hand out milk to Tioga County residents to prevent dumping

(WBNG) -- Dairy Farmers of America are buying $15,000 worth of milk and then giving it out.

They are putting it in the hands of people who need it and are helping out other dairy farmers.

With the food supply chain disrupted, dairy farmers are struggling to get their product processed and distributed. This can lead to milk being dumped.

Organizers of the milk give-away say this is just another example of the neighbors helping out in Tioga County.

They say nearly 850 families were able to pick up the milk Tuesday.

PHOTO CREDIT: aerial.evolution