Garnar: Reopening Broome County is a must

Broome County May 5 coronavirus update

Reopening

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says he is working with other Southern Tier leaders to reopen the region.

The state government is monitoring four criteria in order for a region to reopen on May 15, when New York On-Pause expires.

They are:

Regions must have a 14-day decline in total net hospitalizations and deaths on a three-day-rolling basis. There must be fewer than two new COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals per 100,000 residents per day.

Regions must have the healthcare capacity to handle a surge in cases

Regions must be able to conduct 30 tests per 1,000 residents a month

Regions must have 30 contact tracers per 100,000 people.

Garnar says the region meets, or is close to meeting all of the criteria for reopening.

Regarding contact tracers, Garnar says Broome County has assigned 100 people to contact tracers.

He says Broome County will help other Southern Tier counties with finding contact tracers to speed up the process of reopening.

Garnar says reopening Broome County, and the region, "is a must." He says his hope to have everything the state is requiring to reopen done by May 15.

If so, the state will approve the reopening of a region in phases.

The first phase is the reopening of manufacturing jobs, construction jobs and select retail if curbside pick-up is available.

On May 15, the first phase is expected to begin. A timeline for other phases was not announced.

Coronavirus numbers

There are 94 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

221 people recovered from the virus and 22 have died.

In total, 337 cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

To see where coronavirus cases are located in the county, click here.