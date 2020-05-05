“Giving Tuesday Now” meant to spark generosity

(WBNG) -- Giving Tuesday is typically the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, meant to spark both generosity and support for non-profits and communities.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of Giving Tuesday have created "Giving Tuesday Now" to be celebrated May 5.

"It's a day of unity, it's a day of social connection, it's a day to drive a spike of generosity in any community that you're in," said Tioga United Way Executive Director Meredith Sagor.

It's an opportunity for people around the globe to give back and help others.

"Donating to non-profits who need it or small businesses, doing take-out orders which has been great, maybe delivering lunch to healthcare workers on the front line who don't get that break that we might get," said Sagor.

To celebrate the day, Tioga United Way is partnering with Las Chicas Taqueria.

Las Chicas is serving pre-packaged to-go meals for Cinco de Mayo, with five dollars per meal going to the United Way.

It's in hopes of driving customers to a local business, while raising money for the 31 non-profits the Tioga United Way supports.

"People tend to give in times of struggle," said Sagor.

While Giving Tuesday Now is helping some organizations struggling because of the pandemic, the day isn't only about making donations.

"It's also a day about getting out and showing any sort of generosity to anybody," said Sagor.

The Owego Rotary Club is preparing sensory gardens for the residents at Riverview Manor Nursing Home, cleaning up flower beds, and planting things for them to see, feel, and use.

"It's an opportunity to get out in the community, still practice safe social distancing, and be able to help out another community organization and just make life a little bit better," said Owego Rotary Club president-elect Patrick Ousterout.

For more information on Giving Tuesday Now, click here.