‘Giving Tuesday’ spotlights role of non profits in COVID-19 response

(WBNG) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic putting many in the Southern Tier in a financial position they didn't see coming, non-profits across the area have stepped up to help provide for those in need.

"What we're seeing is folks who have lost their jobs who have not received any unemployment yet and they still need to pay rent they have phone bills and utility bills," said Jennifer Lesko, CEO of the Broome County Urban League. "We want people to know you aren't looking for an handout you're looking for a hand."

Giving Tuesday Now hopes to help make sure they are able to continue answering the call.

"Any generosity from the community would help us be able to help more people during this time," Lesko said.

That means providing help with things like access to food.

"We have been emphasizing providing not just the non perishable foods but fresh dairy, meat fish, produce," said Lori Accardi, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Broome County.

Some organizations also providing financial assistance.

"We want to be able to help as many people as possible as easily as possible," said Sister Mary O'Brien, Executive Director of Tioga County Rural Ministry "We are simplifying our financial relief intake sheet so anyone who has been laid off or lost their employment can easily access funds from us."

Accardi stresses that Giving Tuesday Now is about more than just pressing the donate button.

"It's an opportunity for people to come together and give as well as support their communities," she said.

Part of that Accardi says is reaching out a hand to those who may be reluctant to accept.

"There is so many people who are unemployed for the first time," she said. "These are people who never imagined they would reach out to an organization like Catholic Charities but we really want to get the message out that it's here for you if you need it right now."

Giving Tuesday Now isn't limited only to organizations involved in the COVID-19 response, some local organizations have started fundraisers in order help them make it through the crisis, they include:

The Ross Park Zoo

Kopernik Observatory

The Broome County Humane Society