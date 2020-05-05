Grocery stores limiting some meat, poultry and pork products

(WBNG)- Some stores in the Southern Tier are now temporarily limiting how much meat you can purchase in the stores.

According to the Tops website, they say this weekend they started to put a limit on how much meat their customers can purchase due to high demand until further notice.

Tops says they are limiting their beef, including ground beef products, down to two packages per customer, as well as fresh pork, including marinated pork, and fresh chicken.

Wegmans is also putting limits on how much meat their customers can purchase.

They say they will be placing a limit of two on 'Family Pack 80% Ground Beef' and 'Family Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast'.

The only meat product the Weis stores are limiting is the top london nroil which is one per customer.

Price Chopper says they are limiting all ground beef, ground turkey and chicken breast, chicken drumsticks, chicken thighs, whole chicken and all boneless or bone-in pork chops to one package per customer.