Groton man charged with DWI after striking, killing cyclist

GROTON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Authorities say a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Lick Street in the town of Groton Monday evening.

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Jerrie Gavalachin was killed when 43-year-old Jeffrey C. Skinner of Groton struck her on her bicycle with his truck.

According to the Ithaca Journal, Gavalchin was a Cornell University professor. She died at Cortland Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff's office says Skinner was intoxicated. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the 1st degree and DWI with a prior conviction within the last 10 years, Both felonies.

He was also charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident, a misdemeanor.

Authorities say Gavalchin's bicycle was embedded into Skinner's truck.

Skinner was arraigned and released under the supervision of the county's probation department.

The New York State Police, Groton Police Department and Groton Fire Department assisted with the investigation.