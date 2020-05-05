How school counselors are keeping strong connections with students in pandemic

(WBNG) -- While students are home from school for the rest of the academic year, school counselors say it's important now more than ever to make sure kids have resources they need.

School counselors across many districts say they have been adjusting to the recent changes and have been making sure students know they are there for them.

For Rhonda Ruhm, a school counselor in the Vestal School District and Tioga Hills Elementary, she says she wanted to make sure her students didn't feel alone.

"We're isolated and I think not feeling isolated is really important," said Ruhm.

Therefore, Ruhm and her colleagues went above and beyond for their students. Not only making sure kids have access to Zoom, but also doing things like sending birthday cards and letters. In addition, they pay close attention to students who may need some extra help.

"Teachers will let us know who they haven't heard from, what students haven't been signing in or checking in, and we've been going above and beyond trying to do that along with our administrators making sure someone heard from those folks," said Ruhm.

Ruhm says some of her students feel more comfortable talking through video chat about their concerns. However, she says it's been a challenge with some other students who may feel a little less comfortable speaking through video chat while at home.

So, she makes sure she does the small things like send them emails to let them know she is there for them with the resources they need.

