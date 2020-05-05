‘It’s not about the wedding, it’s about the marriage’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Couples with wedding plans for this year had to get creative amid the coronavirus pandemic cancelling large gatherings.

For Endicott couple J.R. and Julie Heeter, they realized marriage is more important than the wedding itself.

The Heeter's were originally set to be married on March 28, and were one of the early couple's who had to make the difficult decision to postpone.

The state of New York began to shut down the second week of March. "If you had asked me Monday of that week if it (postponing) was even a possibility, I would've been like no way," said J.R.

J.R. and Julie pushed their wedding back to March of 2021, but knew they still wanted to be married on their original "save the date."

"We sat down and talked about it and were very much like, we're getting married on the 28th, even if it's in our living room," said Julie.

The couple went through countless plans, ultimately deciding to get married in their backyard. Referring to it as "an Amazon wedding," Julie said they were ordering whatever they needed as quickly as possible.

On March 26, the stress of planning nearly changed the Heeter's plans.

"Thursday happened, we're not going to do it, we changed our minds. We cancelled, it totally cancelled it," said J.R. and Julie. "The next day it was the perfect day. We got a hold of our parents, and I was like we're going to do this."

J.R. and Julie put together their backyard wedding within a few hours, saying "I Do" in front of their immediate family. "It definitely wasn't the big day we thought it was going to be, it ended up, it worked, it was awesome," said J.R.

At the end of the day, Julie said "the biggest thing was knowing no matter where we got married, he was at the end of the aisle for me and we were going to be together."

Now, the Heeter's have a memorable marriage story to tell, and will have two special wedding days to look back on.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.