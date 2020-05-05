Plenty of sunshine, but cool

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. High 52 (48-54) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 32 (26-34) Wind N becoming NE 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.20” 40% High 52 (48-54) Wind E becoming N 5-10 mph

We'll have mostly sunny skies Tuesday, but that sunshine won't help us much. With a a breezy northwest wind we'll reach a high near 52. We'll have partly cloudy skies and light winds tonight. Lows will drop to near freezing.

A change for Wednesday. We'll be cool, but with a low tracking through to our south, we've put clouds and showers in the forecast. We'll have a few lingering showers Wednesday night.

A series of lows and fronts will give us clouds and mixed showers for the remainder of the forecast. These won't be big precipitation makers, but they will give us some colder weather.

