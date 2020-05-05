Some ‘stuff’ could accumulate late week

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Frost possible. Wind: Light Low: 29-35

Wednesday: 60% chance of showers or light rain. 40% north, 80% south. Wind: Light High: 49-54,

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 2-6 Low: 30-35





Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight and there is still a chance of some patchy areas of frost. We are not officially in the growing season so there will not be any frost or freeze warnings issued. The growing season starts May 11. If the need arises, warnings will be issued after then. Overnight lows range in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday through Sunday feature much below average temperatures for the most part. The only day that won’t be much below will be Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 then.



A trough of low pressure, and unseasonably cold air above our heads will work in unison to keep mainly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through the period. A low pressure scoots by Friday, and late in the day and overnight, snow will develop. There could be some minor accumulations overnight into Saturday morning, especially over the higher terrain.

Saturday looks blustery. Yes; we said ‘blustery’ in May. Highs struggle to 40 and chills will be in the 20s with a chance of lake snow and rain showers. Mothers Day remains chilly and windy under mostly cloudy skies. Highs climb into the upper 40s to near 50, some 12-15 degrees below average. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and freeze conditions are likely.

Monday brings a 30% chance of showers with highs around 50. Next Tuesday remains chilly with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. The average high early next week is in the low 60s.