Southern Tier Tuesdays: Hospital Heroes

(WBNG) -- Hospital Heroes is a group of volunteers that work at the Broome Tioga BOCES who help coordinate and deliver meals to three hospitals in the Southern Tier.

Hospital Heroes is this week's winner of Southern Tier Tuesdays two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding. The main mission of Hospital Heroes is to provide meals to front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to express gratitude for their work. There are currently 52 participating restaurants and sponsoring businesses who have become involved and as of today, they have given over five thousand meals to front line workers.

