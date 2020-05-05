Why independent grocery stores may have products you can’t find at the bigger stores

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- Despite a national meat shortage, some stores are finding success.

Independent grocery store Sweeney's Markets in Apalachin has not yet had to limit the amount of meat you can buy. Manager Brian Nasoni says it's because the store doesn't have to follow the same rules as some of the bigger chains.

"Being an independently-owned grocery store, we're able to buy from several different distributors," Nasoni told 12 News Tuesday.

Multiple customers said they were able to find products at Sweeney's that they couldn't find at the larger retailers.

"We went to Sam's Club where there was no meat, whereas Sweeney's has all kinds of different meat available," said Candor resident Butch Crowe.

Other independent grocery stores Save-A-Lot in Johnson City and the Big M in Windsor also told 12 News they had yet to start limiting how much meat customers could buy.