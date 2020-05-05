‘Wine fairies’ spread female positivity one small gesture at a time, and you can too!

(WBNG) -- A Facebook group called the 'Wine Fairies' has started a positive movement in the Southern Tier among thousands of women by giving each other small gifts during the coronavirus crisis.

Women, often anonymously, drop small gift baskets off at each others homes in what's called "dusting."

Locations and recipients are all coordinated through the online group.

Nearby moms Alison Bennett and Dawna Stafford started the group, not anticipating how large it would grow.

"The gist of the whole thing was just to brighten somebody's day, drop something off to someone you may completely not know, you don't know their circumstances,," explained Bennett.

It's a project that's about much more than just the material items.

"Just to spread some kindness during this time, I mean nobody has every experienced anything like this before in our lifetime... just that little something that somebody thought of you and surprise, is enough to put a smile on your face for a week or more," said Stafford.

"It gives them something to do, it gives them a good feeling to be able to focus on doing something positive for others when right now everything that we can do is very limited, it gives them a sense of purpose and then for those that are getting dusted that sense of surprise and sense of joy from knowing that somebody picked you and thought of you during that day, it just makes a whole difference in your outlook," adds Bennett.

The 'Wine Fairies' group is a push for positivity that started because of the recent crisis, but organizers hope it doesn't stop when life returns to normal.

The group has grown so large, organizers are now working to split it up by school district or other smaller communities.

Gifts often include alcohol, so this group is limited to women 21 years of age or older.

